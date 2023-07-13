ATKINS, ARK. — Ralston Family Farms has rolled out a brand refresh and is expanding its national distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market.

The brand refresh includes a new logo and redesigned product packaging, Ralston Family Farms noted. The new logo “prominently features” the family name in bolded characters and a “fluid” font that evokes the Arkansas River, which the family uses as a water source to nurture its rice farms. Meanwhile, the new packaging demonstrates each of the company’s rice varieties, their nutritional benefits and their American-grown heritage in addition to re-emphasizing the company’s focus on sustainability.

Ralston Family Farms said the brand refresh is derived from a thorough customer research study that the family conducted. Survey results concluded that consumers wanted the unique flavors and textures of Ralston Family Farm’s rice varieties to be more distinguishable, which is why the refresh “captures the unique characteristics of each rice variety.” The survey also highlighted how consumers strongly prefer when Ralston Family Farms emphasizes its sustainable practices, which aligns with its values and mission.

“We were seeing a great response to the product, and the brand identity had to match the quality our customers were experiencing,” said Robin Ralston, managing partner of Ralston Family Farms. “This design refresh highlights our respect for the land and the nourishment it provides, providing rice that satisfies the palate and promotes a responsible food system — from seed to spoon.”

Ralston Family Farms is a local family and women-owned rice farming company that grows, mills and packages its own products using a single-source approach to regenerative farming. The company also focuses on environmental sustainability and a zero-waste philosophy to promote the consumption of natural, family-farmed and American grown foods. These foods are available at all major nationwide retailers and consist of a wide variety of rice flavors that includes aromatic purple rice, red rice, Nature’s Blend rice, Jasmine rice, Basmati rice and golden light-brown rice.