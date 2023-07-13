FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Calbee America, Inc. brand Harvest Snaps is expanding its vegetable-based snack offerings with the launch of Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks.

Made with milled organic whole green peas, sea salt and 50% less fat and sodium than potato chips, the product is aimed at health-conscious consumers seeking snacking alternatives. Harvest Snaps’ pea snacks are also gluten-free and allergen-friendly, containing no wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts or eggs.

“Our organic sea salt baked snacks are crafted with the same craveable taste, texture and plant-based nutrition as Harvest Snaps' flagship lineup, while providing a delicious new option made with real veggies for the growing number of shoppers seeking organic snacking solutions,” said Sandra Payer, head of marketing at Calbee America, Inc.

The baked pea snacks are now available in select Target, Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market locations in 3-oz packages.