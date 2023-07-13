The American Bakers Association (ABA) has partnered with the American Society of Baking (ASB) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) for the Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit, which will be held Nov. 13-14 in Washington, DC.

Leaders across the baking industry will gather in Washington, DC, to meet with Congress members, executive branch leaders and federal regulators to advocate for policies impacting baking businesses small and large.

“Advocacy is all about strength in numbers and bringing people together, which is exactly what this fly-in will do,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer, ABA. “ABA recognizes our unique role as the baking sector’s leader in our nation’s capital. We are excited to partner with ASB and RBA to tell the baking industry’s stories to lawmakers and regulators and illustrate how federal policies and regulations impact the baking industry. It will be very powerful and impactful.”

Critical areas of focus during the two-day event include workforce, supply chain and nutrition.

“This joint event will represent the heart and soul of the baking industry —hardworking people who pour themselves into making a product to help feed their fellow Americans,” said Kristen L. Spriggs, executive director, ASB. “Our collective voice will show the diversity of our industry and how the issues impact every company at any size.”

The event will kick off with the Bakers’ Dozen Congressional Awards Reception on Capitol Hill. Members of Congress and staff are expected to attend, providing ABA, ASB and RBA members another opportunity to engage with policymakers.

"Involving our members from the Retail Bakers of America in policy discussions is crucial as the industry evolves and expands,” said Bernadette Shanahan-Haas, executive director, RBA. “By giving them a seat at the table, their valuable insights and perspectives can contribute to shaping policies that align with the needs and challenges of brick-and-mortar bakeries on main streets across America."

The ABA will host additional events centered on nutrition policy and food safety with its Food Technical and Regulatory Affairs Professionals Group (FTRAC[MS4] ) as well as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Working Group Conference that ASB and RBA members may attend.

ABA members may also attend a reception with a high-level political speaker, ABA said, hosted by the American Bakers Political Action Committee.

For more information and to register, visit here.







