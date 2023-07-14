WASHINGTON – The American Bakers Association, the American Society of Baking and the Retail Bakers of America will partner to hold a Bakers Fly-in and Policy Summit in Washington Nov. 13-14. Leaders of the baking industry will meet with members of Congress, executive branch leaders and regulators at various agencies to advocate for policies impacting bakers.

“Advocacy is all about strength in numbers and bringing people together, which is exactly what this fly-in will do,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “ABA recognizes our unique role as the baking sector’s leader in our nation’s capital. We are excited to partner with ASB and RBA to tell the baking industry’s stories to lawmakers and regulators and illustrate how federal policies and regulations impact the baking industry. It will be very powerful and impactful.”

Baking industry attendees will give perspectives from their businesses and promote policy focusing on the areas of workforce, nutrition and supply chain. The ABA will host additional events on food safety and nutrition policy with its Food Technical and Regulatory Affairs Professionals Group (FTRAC) as well a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group conference that ASB and RBA members may attend.

“This joint event will represent the heart and soul of the baking industry, hardworking people who pour themselves into making a product to help feed their fellow Americans,” said Kristen L. Spriggs, executive director of the ASB. “Our collective voice will show the diversity of our industry and how the issues impact every company at any size.”

Bernadette Shanahan-Haas, executive director of the RBA, added, “Involving our members from the Retail Bakers of America in policy discussions is crucial as the industry evolves and expands. By giving them a seat at the table, their valuable insights and perspectives can contribute to shaping policies that align with the needs and challenges of brick-and-mortar bakeries on main streets across America.”

The Bakers’ Dozen Congressional Awards Reception on Capitol Hill will cap off the fly-in event. Staff and members of Congress are expected to attend.