RIDGEFIELD, NJ. — Toufayan Bakeries is expanding distribution of its keto-friendly pita, wraps and flatbread to more retailers nationwide including more than 1,000 Walmart stores and over 1,300 Publix stores, in addition to other nationwide grocery companies.

The company’s keto-friendly baked foods line was first launched one year ago and boasts products with high protein and fiber content. The keto pita and flatbread contain 7 grams of protein, 13 grams of fiber, 18 grams of carbohydrates and no sugar per serving, while keto wraps have 12 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and no sugar.

“At Toufayan Bakeries, we are committed to staying ahead of consumer trends and providing great tasting products that align with a wide variety of dietary preferences,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing at Toufayan Bakeries. “The popularity of the keto diet presented an exciting opportunity for us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We’re really proud of these great tasting breads made by our family for yours.”