VANCOUVER, BC. — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., a company that uses agriculture technology to advance sustainable cultivation and plant-based technology, has named Richard Wong interim chief executive officer. He will succeed Ingo Mueller, who will stay with the company as a member of the board of directors.

Mr. Wong has been the chief financial officer of AgriFORCE since 2018. Prior to AgriFORCE, he was a partner at Lighthouse Advisors Ltd. and a CFO at Emerald Harvest Co. Earlier, Mr. Wong worked at First Choice Capital Advisors as a partner, Dan-D Foods Ltd. as a global CFO and SUGOI Performance Apparel as a director of finance and CFO. He also has held positions at several Fortune 1000 companies, including Canfor and Canadian Pacific, and has been a chartered professional accountant since 1999.

Mr. Wong received a diploma in technology and financial management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

“We are reallocating resources to focus on commercialization and organic growth of the company’s three key assets: Un(Think) Foods, a brand based on our patented process to naturally convert grains and pulses; AgriFORCE-RCS Hydroxyl generating devices for eliminating pathogens and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in food manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture; and the company’s patented GrowHouse structures and automated growing systems,” Mr. Wong said. “Each of these technologies target distinct, multi-billion-dollar addressable markets, and we have a talented team to bring these innovative products and technologies to market in the most timely and cost-efficient manner possible and we are focused on driving organic growth, positive cash flow and maximizing returns for our shareholders.”

AgriFORCE also has named David Welsh and John Meekison as co-chairs of the board of directors, both of whom have been board members since 2019.