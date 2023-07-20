CHICAGO — Renewal Mill has debuted its 100% upcycled, total flour replacement blend at IFT FIRST, the Institute of Food Technologists' annual meeting and expo in Chicago at booth S3471CA.

The company combined its individual upcycled ingredients into a flour blend that may be used as the sole flour in recipes and formulations, according to the company.

RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend may be a substitute for all of the all-purpose flour in a formulation or all of a conventional alternative gluten-free flour blend, the company said.

The product offers more fiber and protein per serving than whole wheat flour. It is neutral tasting, pale tan flour that produces a golden tan crumb in applications like cakes, cookies, muffins and crackers, the company said.

“This blend is truly revolutionary,” said Alice Medrich, R&D chef, Renewal Mills. “RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend will shorten product development timelines and allow the industry to get more upcycled products into the market faster. It’s the holy grail — both simple to use and delicious.