PARSIPPANY, NJ. — The Keebler Co., a Ferrero Group brand, has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Products to launch limited-edition Looney Tunes fudge stripes cookies.

According to Keebler, the new version of the company’s well-known fudge stripe cookie products, which are shortbread cookies drizzled in fudge, comes in packaging that features iconic Looney Tunes characters reimagined as DC superheroes.

Keebler also said it created an interactive digital platform to celebrate Warner Bros. 100-year anniversary called Open for Magic, which is full of family-friendly content, games, activities and recipes. One of these games is Keebler’s own version of the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game, where players use a slingshot to fling various characters across unique Warner Bros. backlots. Customers must scan a QR code on the packaging to access the platform.

“As a brand, Keebler is all about creating magic for families and what better way to do so than partnering with the renowned name in entertainment, Warner Bros.,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “We’re honored to help celebrate this milestone by bringing nostalgia and fun to our beloved Fudge Stripes and continue to help create unforgettable memories for families this summer.”

The Looney Tunes fudge stripe cookies are available online and in select retailers through September.