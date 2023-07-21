CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has launched more than 50 new products across its frozen, grocery and snack brands portfolio this summer.

Item launches include protein-dense MEGA Crustless Pizzas from Banquet, shrimp-focused Healthy Choice Power Bowls, Marie Callender’s casserole sides and Gardein plant-based protein bowls. Frozen vegetable brand Birds Eye also added several product lines, such as fire roasted vegetable offerings, microwavable vegetable dips and restaurant-inspired vegetable and sauce fusions.

“Innovating to meet the needs of consumers is a top priority for our team,” said Burke Raine, president of the Frozen & Refrigerated business unit at Conagra Brands. “Our newest food features on-trend recipes and relevant formats that deliver great taste, quality and value. We’re excited for these new items to become household favorites.”

The company’s grocery and snack additions include plant-based chicken and beef broths from Gardein, a keto-friendly Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix and Wendy’s brand canned chili. All of Conagra’s latest products are currently available in retailers nationwide.