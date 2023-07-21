WAGENINGEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Gluten-free, keto-friendly bread producer Zero Carb Co. (ZCC) is partnering with Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV to expand distribution and production capabilities. ZCC is a joint venture startup of baking company Bakker Wiltink and venture builder BOX NV.

Over the past five years, the company has developed a gluten-free and carb-free product line that includes sliced white, golden and brown multi-seed bread. The keto-friendly bread contains high fiber and protein content, according to the company.

“ZCC bread aims at re-attracting consumers to the bread category, now a tasty gluten-free, zero carb bread is available,” said Roel Orsel, chief executive officer of ZCC. “I can say with my more than 30 years of experience in the profession that it is the most profound paradigm changing development in the bread category I have seen in years.”

Through the partnership with Grupo Bimbo, ZCC parent company Wiltink will be the first licensee for the Benelux Union countries — which include Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg — using the company’s YAM Keto bread brand. While this partnership will greatly expand production and distribution capabilities, ZCC noted that the company is open to licensing their technology to more potential partners in other markets.