SAN FRANCISCO — Nona Lim, a producer of noodles, broths and stir-fry kits, has secured funding from JPalmer Collective to develop new products and expand retail distribution.

An asset-based lending company, JPalmer Collective launched earlier this year and focuses on funding women-led natural products companies. Nona Lim marks its first deal.

“Our team is committed to making financing female-inclusive by supporting innovative entrepreneurs,” said Jennifer Palmer, founder and chief executive officer of JPalmer Collective and a commercial finance veteran. “It’s particularly meaningful to me that the first deal we are announcing at JPalmer is with Nona Lim, an extraordinary leader, AAPI-owned company and previous client. Growing up, my mom’s job led me to travel to Asia many times during my childhood, and Asian street food has been one of my favorite cuisines ever since. Nona pioneered the fresh Asian food category by introducing a broad range of Asian comfort foods that are delicious, convenient and better-for-you due to clean label ingredients. We couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this award-winning brand, and to see the positive impact they’ll have on the health of people and the planet for many more years to come.”

Founded in 2014, Nona Lim markets a collection of products inspired by Asian street food formulated with locally sourced ingredients. The brand debuted at Whole Foods Market in San Francisco and has since expanded nationally.

“We needed funding to expand the occasions where soups and broths can be enjoyed, and we immediately looked to JPalmer,” said Nona Lim, founder of Nona Lim. “Jennifer and her team have not only been incredible partners, supporting me and the company with excellent service, they also align with our mission and core values around food and women leadership. We’re looking forward to building on our long and successful partnership to fuel sustainable growth for our company.”