HARRISON, NY. — Cracker Jack, a brand of PepsiCo, Inc., will feature a female athlete on its packaging, marking the first time an athlete is featured on Cracker Jack packaging. The athlete is Lindsey Zurbrugg, a wheelchair basketball player and Paralympic medalist.

Ms. Zurbrugg is one of nine young women that Cracker Jack is recognizing with its I Am Cracker Jill award and $5,000 “to fuel their sports dreams,” the company noted. Artist and model Monica Ahanonu, who created all the original Cracker Jill characters that debuted in 2022, brought Ms. Zurbrugg’s likeness to life for the new packaging.

Cracker Jack said it worked with the brand’s nonprofit partner, the Women’s Sports Foundation, and its program ambassadors — international soccer star Mallory Swanson, 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long and two-time Paralympic medalist and WSF athlete ambassador Sophia Herzog-Gibb — to select the nine finalists.

Ms. Zurbrugg’s special-edition Cracker Jill packaging will be available in stores and at baseball stadiums next year.