IRVINE, CALIF. — Golden State Foods has named Brian Dick president and chief executive officer. The promotion of Mr. Dick from president and chief operating officer, is part of a strategic restructuring to support current and future business priorities, according to the company.

Mr. Dick, who was named president and COO in May, will oversee all global operations and functions for the company, including food manufacturing, logistics, and administrative groups. He also will be responsible for strategic leadership and vision for all worldwide activities. Mr. Dick has been with Golden State Foods since 1999.

John Page has been named vice president and chief administrative officer. Prior to his promotion he was chief corporate social responsibility and chief legal officer. In his new role, Mr. Page will take on additional responsibilities around risk management, food safety and quality, environmental health and safety, and sustainability.

Brad Tingey will assume the role of chief financial officer. He will be responsible for all aspects of finance, accounting and corporate development. He had been promoted to chief accounting officer for Golden State Foods.

Stephen Wetterau has taken on the role of corporate senior vice president of strategy, technology and innovation. His new role will add responsibilities around IT and technology in addition to his current responsibilities for strategy and innovation.

“These executive leadership changes will help Golden State Foods best support our customers and enable the continued growth of our company and our people, as we pursue strategic succession plans to optimize the deep expertise and proven capabilities of our senior leadership team,” said Conrad Wetterau, chairman of GSF’s board of directors. “As four leaders who faithfully exemplify our company’s creed and values, Brian, John, Brad, and Stephen each bring to their expanded roles the essential qualities and business acumen that will positively impact the acceleration of GSF’s success and that of our customers in the future.”