BOSTON — Artisanal baked foods company Eastern Standard Provisions is expanding distribution of five soft pretzel varieties into Whole Foods Markets nationwide this July. Eastern Standard Provisions produces artisanal pretzels, Liège-style Belgian waffles and an assortment of sauces and toppings. The company uses no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives in its pretzels.
The five pretzel varieties that will now be available at Whole Foods Markets include gluten-free One-Timer soft pretzel bites, One-Timer soft pretzel bites with signature salts, Wheelhouse signature soft pretzels, Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with signature salts, and Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with white cheddar cheese sauce. The gluten-free One Timer and the Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with white cheddar cheese sauce are both first-to-market in the expanded distribution.