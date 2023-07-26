BOSTON — Artisanal baked foods company Eastern Standard Provisions is expanding distribution of five soft pretzel varieties into Whole Foods Markets nationwide this July. Eastern Standard Provisions produces artisanal pretzels, Liège-style Belgian waffles and an assortment of sauces and toppings. The company uses no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives in its pretzels.

The five pretzel varieties that will now be available at Whole Foods Markets include gluten-free One-Timer soft pretzel bites, One-Timer soft pretzel bites with signature salts, Wheelhouse signature soft pretzels, Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with signature salts, and Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with white cheddar cheese sauce. The gluten-free One Timer and the Turnbuckle soft pretzel sticks with white cheddar cheese sauce are both first-to-market in the expanded distribution.

“We are thrilled to launch our artisanal soft pretzels in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide,” said Bill Deacon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Eastern Standard Provisions. “Eastern Standard Provisions is passionate about using the highest quality ingredients to create the best-tasting snacks. Our soft pretzels have a unique light, airy brioche interior and traditional Bavarian crust — and we can’t wait for Whole Foods Market shoppers to ‘love every bite.’”