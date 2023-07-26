GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Dollar General is expanding its private label brand Clover Valley to include on-trend national brand alternatives. The expansion includes more than 100 new items, including a wider selection of sauces, condiments, entrees, sides and snacks.

The new items are part of Dollar General’s “Food First” initiative, a broader strategy to offer customers healthier options, including more food products and fresh food. Dollar General began offering fruits and vegetables in almost 3,900 stores as of the first quarter of 2023 with plans to have produce in 5,000 locations by January 2024, giving the company more individual points of produce distribution than any other mass retailer or grocer in the United States.

“When Dollar General pioneered the ‘dollar store’ format in 1955, few food products were offered,” said Jackie Li, senior vice president of private brands and global sourcing for Dollar General. “With continual growth and changes to the company’s business model, our product selection has evolved. Customers shared that they believe in the quality and equity of Clover Valley and were receptive to more innovative products. We have put ‘Food First’ this year because we see a need and to fulfill the desire for even more options.”

Clover Valley was introduced in 2009 and has expanded to approximately 600 items, which include lobster bites, crab cakes, chicken dipping sauce, siracha chili sauce, Parmesan garlic, mild Buffalo and medium wing sauces, sunflower seeds that come in barbecue, dill pickle and ranch dressing flavors, spicy nacho cheese or chili and lime rolled corn tortilla chips, mandarin orange or General Tso’s Chicken Bites with rice, black bean and corn salsa, berry blast or tropical fruit flavor snacks, peanut butter and jelly wafer sticks and dip, peanut butter spread with honey, 100% whole wheat sandwich bread, and cookies ‘n crème and turtle sundae trail mixes. The company also said all Clover Valley products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

“We have made significant enhancements to our private brands in 2023, and we know how important these value offerings are for our customers,” said Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General. “We believe these products will further differentiate Dollar General in the marketplace as we look to provide our customers with tremendous value on quality products.”

Dollar General recently said 80% of new stores and almost all store relocations for the financial year of 2023 will be in the company’s larger store formats, which allows for a significant increase in cooler count and enables many of its stores to add fresh produce. According to Dollar General, consumables recently have accounted for approximately 80% of the company’s total sales. Dollar General’s research also illustrates that the company offers a price advantage over most food and drug retailers, with prices that “are competitive with even the largest discount retailers.”