SCARBOROUGH, ONT. — Family-owned baked foods manufacturer Breadsource Corp. is investing $18.4 million to build a manufacturing facility in Scarborough. The project will create 13 new jobs and upskill 40 current jobs to work with training for new technology.

The 105,000-square-foot fully automated facility will triple production capabilities and support further company growth. As part of the investment, the Ontario government will provide Breadsource with $2.75 million in funding through the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Competitiveness stream of its Regional Development Program.

“We are grateful for the support and trust in our vision that the Government of Ontario has provided us,” said Arif Sunderji, vice president of Breadsource Corp. “We have called Scarborough our home for over 35 years, and look forward to furthering our connection with the community for years to come.”

Breadsource Corp. was started over 35 years ago when the Sunderji family purchased B&A Bakery. Since then, Breadsource has expanded its facilities and core businesses to meet demand, including its 2009 acquisition and merging of Olympia Home Bakery and Real Tasty Bagels. In addition to its own retail and wholesale operations offering bread, buns and bagel products, Breadsource provides private label and co-manufacturing capabilities to other brands.

Alongside Arif Sunderji, Sadrudin Sunderji acts as president of the company and Sharif Sunderji acts as co-vice president.