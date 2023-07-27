PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Co. has added three new leaders to its North America leadership team.

The additions include Helen Davis, who will serve as senior vice president and head of North America operations, Rebecca Dunphey, who is the new senior vice president and president of fresh, beverages and desserts, and Simon Laroche, the new senior vice president and president of Canada and North American Coffee.

“The addition of Helen, Rebecca and Simon to the North America leadership team is a huge step in our growth agenda,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, North America zone president for Kraft Heinz. “Each brings world-class talent, and I’m confident this empowered team will help us drive our unique Kraft Heinz culture and create a space to innovate, strengthen our competitive advantages, and unlock our power of one team harnessing greatness.”

Ms. Davis brings over 25 years of experience to her new role. She has worked in aeras such as operations and supply chain for major CPG companies like Unilever, where she was head of supply chain North America beauty, well-being, and personal care.

Most recently, Ms. Dunphey was group president for care and connection division at The Clorox Co. In her new role, Ms. Dunphey will help drive positive share growth by developing evolved brand strategies.

Mr. Laroche has been with Kraft Heinz for more than four years and was most recently president of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan. Now he will serve as senior vice president and president of Canada and the North America coffee business.