MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Foodservice has introduced Honey Cheerios bulk cereal. The gluten-free and nut-free whole grain oat cereal made with honey was previously only available for K-12 schools. The cereal contains 9 grams of sugar per serving as has no artificial flavors or colors, no caramel colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.

The company said the cereal was created in response to foodservice operations’ requests for multi-use products with mass appeal to fill up any menu. It is available in bulk format, meaning it is available on its own and also may be used as ingredient in many recipes such as cereal bars, snack mixes or parfaits.

“We’ve heard from foodservice directors who’ve told us they are looking for more products that do it all, from zero prep and minimal labor to being gluten-free and made without nuts,” said Jackie Olson, associate marketing manager at General Mills Foodservice. “Honey Cheerios answers the call, helping operators looking to fill out their cereal offerings with a choice that appeals to diners of all ages.”