Cravings, an online recipe platform and e-commerce website based on The New York Times bestselling cookbook by model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, has named Danyel O’Connor chief executive officer. In her new role, Ms. O’Connor will help grow the company’s focus areas of “crave-worthy” content, community and commerce.

Ms. O’Connor has plenty of previous experience growing consumer product goods (CPG) brands. Most recently, Ms. O’Connor was the executive vice president of sales and marketing for guacamole and dips manufacturer Good Foods Group, LLC where she increased the brand’s profitability, developed a more streamlined product portfolio and continued expanding its organization to support double-digit revenue growth. Other business management skills that Ms. O’Connor hold includes P&L management, marketing, new product development, product positioning, pricing, consumer behavior and sales.

Ms. O’Connor graduated from Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development.

“When I met Danyel, we had an instant connection,” Ms. Teigen said. “Her fun and approachable vibe are the perfect match for Cravings, and she has the smarts and experience that we need to take our brand to the next level. I can’t imagine a better partner to have by my side on this journey.”

Cravings recently introduced its first ever CPG offering, a line of easy-to-use baking mixes and bundles, which launched in Bristol Farms earlier this year and will expand to another major retailer in August. The company also said it plans to grow its current product lines and explore new categories.