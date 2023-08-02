MILWAUKEE — Steve Morris has been named president of the flavors and extracts group at Sensient Technologies Corp.

Mr. Morris will succeed the company’s current group president Craig Mitchell, who is retiring in 2024.

Mr. Morris joined the company’s color group in June 2007 as sales director of food colors United States. He was the general manager, food colors from October 2012 through August 2017. He has been general manager, sweet and beverage flavors North America since August 2017.

Before joining the company, Mr. Morris held several commercial leadership roles at DuPont (Solae) and other management roles at Unilever.

He has a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s of business administration degree from Washington University’s Olin School of Business.

“On behalf of the board, I also want to congratulate Steve on this appointment,” said Paul Manning, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer at Sensient. “He has excelled in both the flavors and color groups during the last 16 years. While serving in his current role, Steve has done an outstanding job transitioning the portfolio to higher value-added flavor and ingredient products and has consistently improved revenue and profit growth. His operational, commercial, and general management experience position him well to continue driving growth across the flavors and extracts group.”