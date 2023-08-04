NEW YORK — Zaro’s Family Bakery, a fourth-generation family-owned bakery, has unveiled a line of challah products available at retailers called The Challah Collection. These items are all made using the decades old Zaro family challah and include burger buns, hot dog buns, dinner rolls and sandwich bread.

Previously launched Zaro’s Family Bakery retail items consist of raspberry rugelach, chocolate rugelach, carrot cake, blackout cake and Manhattan cake, the company noted. These items are currently available at a variety of retailers, including Kings Food Markets, Balducci’s, DeCiccos & Sons, Big Y, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Harris Teeter, Roche Bros and more.

“When developing The Challah Collection we were on a mission to make everyday bread better,” said Michael Zaro, owner and chief operating officer of Zaro’s Family Bakery. “Our challah recipe has been passed down for generations and we’re thrilled that homes across America can have a small piece of our family tradition.”

Zaro’s Family Bakery was first opened in the Bronx in 1927. The fourth generation of the Zaro family currently runs a dozen standalone bakeries across New York and New Jersey as well as sells select product to retailers across the United States, the company said.