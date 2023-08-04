BROOKLYN, NY. — Woman-owned and -operated company Gluten Free Easy is launching its products for retail sale after years of selling direct-to-consumer. Gluten Free Easy specializes in frozen, gluten-free dough products, including puff pastry squares and sheets, pita dough and pizza dough.

“We believe that food is one of life’s greatest pleasures,” said Esther Anzaroot and Lily Mishan Nissim, co-founders of Gluten Free Easy. “We wanted to bring our delicious products to customers to make it not only easier to live a gluten-free life, but a more delicious one. Our products are 100% gluten-free, made in a certified gluten-free facility. Our goal for these products is to make our customers feel excited and nostalgic about their favorite foods, even if they are gluten-free. We are proud to admit we definitely achieved our goal. Our products are so delicious, you may not believe they are actually gluten-free."

Ms. Anzaroot began experimenting with gluten-free baking many years ago to accommodate her son’s gluten-free girlfriend. Drawing from her Jewish Syrian heritage, Ms. Anzaroot wanted to recreate culturally significant recipes that were traditionally gluten-containing for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. After selling gluten-free bread products from her home for many years, Ms. Anzaroot enrolled in the kosher culinary center in Brooklyn, where she met her future business partner, Ms. Nissim.

Ms. Anzaroot and Ms. Nissim officially launched their company in early 2022. The entire Gluten Free Easy portfolio is certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and kosher, and the puff pastry and pizza doughs also are vegan.