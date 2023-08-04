NEW YORK — Allergen-friendly baked foods manufacturer Partake Foods is partnering with DoubleTree by Hilton to debut an allergen-free chocolate chip cookie. Hilton Hotel visitors in the United States now will have the option upon check-in to enjoy either the original DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie or the Partake and DoubleTree by Hilton allergen-free chocolate chip cookie.

Partake Foods is a Black-owned business that specializes in allergy-friendly sweet baked goods. The collaboration with DoubleTree by Hilton will feature individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies to prevent any chance of allergen cross-contamination.

The launch corresponds with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and the cookies are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and free from the top nine allergens, which include wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame and shellfish.