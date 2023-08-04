NEW YORK — Allergen-friendly baked foods manufacturer Partake Foods is partnering with DoubleTree by Hilton to debut an allergen-free chocolate chip cookie. Hilton Hotel visitors in the United States now will have the option upon check-in to enjoy either the original DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie or the Partake and DoubleTree by Hilton allergen-free chocolate chip cookie.
Partake Foods is a Black-owned business that specializes in allergy-friendly sweet baked goods. The collaboration with DoubleTree by Hilton will feature individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies to prevent any chance of allergen cross-contamination.