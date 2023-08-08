CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is signaling the start of pumpkin spice season with the rollout of its fall-flavored donut collection.

The donut assortment consists of two returning offerings, the pumpkin spice Original Glazed donut and pumpkin spice cake donut, and two new ones: the pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut topped with cinnamon sugar, pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing; and the pumpkin spice maple pecan donut with maple icing and candied pecan pieces. Krispy Kreme’s seasonal donuts will be available for a limited time at participating locations and in six-pack varieties at select grocery retailers starting Aug. 7.

“Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

As part of the launch, the company is bringing back its pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee beverages in hot, iced and frozen formats.