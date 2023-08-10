OAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. said it is seeking to cut 25% of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon footprint by 2030 and has set a reduction target for Scope 3 emissions by the end of 2025. The targets were identified in the company’s recently released ESG report.

Other environmental and climate goals that TreeHouse Foods seeks to achieve include lessening 20% of water usage across manufacturing facilities by 2030, lowering 50% of food loss and waste by 2030, and increasing company-wide landfill diversion to 90% by 2030. TreeHouse Foods also listed recycling goals that include having 100% of packaging be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2030, eliminating problematic and unnecessary plastics in packaging where feasible by 2025, and continuing to uphold at least 20% post-consumer recycled content average across all packaging.

In the area of people and communities, TreeHouse Foods is seeking to reduce 20% of total recordable incident rate (TRIR) by 2030 to reach a zero-incident target. As part of another goal, TreeHouse Foods said it wants its workforce to represent the communities where it operates as well as the customers and consumers who purchase its products; to do this, the company is conducting annual diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training for all employees by 2024, providing intentional learning and development programming for employees, partnering with community, academic and professional organizations to attract and hire diverse talent, working to supply transparent internal mobility processes for enabling prosperous career growth, and disclosing equal employment opportunity (EEO-1) data by 2030 and beyond. Moreover, TreeHouse Foods will donate $50 million in volunteer time, food and cash to organizations focused on mitigating food insecurity in local communities by 2030.

“Advancing our ESG initiatives continues to be a top priority for TreeHouse and I am pleased to share our updated goals for 2030,” said Steve Oakland, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TreeHouse Foods. “Our progress against these goals will benefit more than our environment and our communities — it will also strengthen our strategic partnerships with our customers on similar ESG journeys, as we strive to bring our customers’ ESG goals to life.”

The company’s 2030 ESG goals are in line with TreeHouse Foods’ ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility as it undergoes a strategic shift following a significant meal preparation business divestiture that occurred in October 2022, the company noted.