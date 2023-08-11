ST. LOUIS — Kimberly Hurst has been promoted to chief transformation officer at Benson Hill, Inc. In the newly created role Ms. Hurst will lead cross-functional projects to drive efficiencies in the business, direct companywide resourcing and develop operational strategies for achieving the company’s financial objectives.

Ms. Hurst joined Benson Hill in November 2020 as senior director of financial planning and analysis, moving on to senior director of M&A in July 2021 and vice president of corporate development in January 2022. Prior to Benson Hill she was co-founder of Finally! Foods, and earlier she worked as senior vice president of long-term planning at Post Holdings and director of commodity procurement and risk management at Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. She spent six years as a regional director for Southeast Asia for the US Grains Council. She began her career as a commodity trader at Cargill.

She received a bachelor’s degree in finance and political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in agribusiness at Kansas State University.

“Kim’s strategic insight and business development success within Benson Hill made her a clear choice for this important position,” said Deanie Elsner, interim chief executive officer. “Unlocking the full potential of our technology, particularly for large-acre livestock and international markets, requires internal and external collaboration that maximizes synergies of our assets and capabilities with the products and processes of others. Kim’s deep financial acumen and extensive experience across the agri-food value chain will serve us well in this role.”