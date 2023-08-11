WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 4.3¢ per lb in July, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 1.4¢ per lb decrease in June. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased, rising 1.6¢ per lb after climbing 6.2¢ in June.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 198¢, up 4.3¢ per lb from June and up 26.5¢ from July 2022.

At 258¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 1.6¢ from June and up 26.4¢ per lb from July 2022.

The national average price of family flour in July was 56.5¢, up 1.3¢ from June and up 3.1¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in July was 142¢ per lb, down 4.6¢ from June but up 7.1¢ from July 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 509.1¢ per lb, down 2¢ per lb from June but up 43.7¢ from July 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in July was 100.6¢, up 0.3¢ from June and up 7.7¢ from July 2022.