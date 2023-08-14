CHICAGO — Carlos Abrams-Rivera will take over as the chief executive officer of the Kraft Heinz Co. on Jan. 1, 2024. He will succeed Miguel Patricio, who has served as CEO since 2019 and will transition to non-executive chair of the board in January.

Until the beginning of next year, Mr. Abrams-Rivera will continue as president of the North America Zone and take on the added responsibilities of president of the company.

“Carlos is the best person to lead the next phase of the company’s transformation,” Mr. Patricio said. “His strategic and innovative mindset is ideal to continue to propel Kraft Heinz forward on our path to greatness.

“Since joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, he has consistently delivered strong results in the North American retail and Away From Home businesses. Carlos’ experience in both developed and emerging markets complements our ambition for growth.”

Jack Pope, lead director of the Kraft Heinz board of directors, added, “The transition from Miguel to Carlos reflects the board’s thoughtful succession planning, and we are confident that the company will continue to accelerate growth with Carlos assuming the role of CEO. He is an experienced leader with a long tenure in the food and beverage industry who has shown consistency and excellence in execution.”