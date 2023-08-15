BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. frozen waffle brand Eggo has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. once again to create a new brunch-inspired liqueur.

Mixing flavors like Eggo waffles, maple syrup, butter and bacon, Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream is aimed at busy parents looking for the “treat yourself” feeling associated with going out for brunch, according to Kellogg. The liqueur, 20% alcohol by volume, looks to build off the success of Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream, which launched in October 2022.

“Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellogg. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat.”

The brunch beverage is now available in select retailers nationwide and online in certain states through the Sugarlands Distilling Co. website.

“Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we’re thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round,” said Greg Eidam, master distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved ‘me time’ in the evening.”