ST. LOUIS — Paul Carbone has joined Panera Brands Inc. as chief financial officer. He succeeds Konrad Meyer.

Mr. Carbone most recently was CFO at SharkNinja, and earlier was CFO at Yeti Coolers. He also has worked as chief operating officer at Talbots and spent more than nine years at Dunkin’ Brands in a variety of roles, including CFO, vice president of strategy and finance, and vice president of financial planning and analysis. Other roles include CFO at Tween Brands, vice president of finance at Victoria’s Secret and founder and sole proprietor of Haymarket Bakery Outlet.

He received a bachelor’s degree in management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance at the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business and a master’s degree in finance at the Gies College of Business – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I am excited for Paul to join the team as we continue to focus on long-term value-creation for Panera Brands,” said José Alberto Dueñas, chief executive officer of Panera Brands and Panera Bread. “Paul’s depth of knowledge and history of success across multiple industries, particularly in the restaurant space, and his dynamic leadership qualities make him an ideal partner as we take Panera Brands to the next level.”