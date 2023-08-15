OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has hired a group of five industry professionals to lead the company’s corporate and customer sustainability initiatives. The new team will drive Scoular’s sustainability goals and work with the company’s businesses to provide sustainability solutions for Scoular’s global grain, feed and food customers, as well as its producers, according to the company.

Joining the company are Kate Pitschka, Beth Stebbins, Dan Harr, Lauren Rogers and Amy Wiechmann. Brian Ellis, a member of Scoular’s producer strategy team, will work closely with the new sustainability team.

Ms. Pitschka, corporate sustainability manager, joined Scoular in January from Conagra Brands, where she worked as the director of supply chain sustainability. Ms. Stebbins, customer sustainability manager, joined Scoular in January from Grain Millers, where she most recently worked as sustainability manager. Mr. Harr, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) manager, joined Scoular in September 2022 from Mutual of Omaha, where he worked as a DEI specialist and employee resource group manager. Ms. Rogers, sustainability analyst, joined Scoular in January from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, where she worked as a sustainability specialist, focusing on business waste diversion programs. Ms. Wiechmann, community engagement manager, joins Scoular with over 10 years of experience in marketing for international consumer-focused companies.

“Scoular’s team possesses expertise and experience in creating innovative sustainability solutions,” said Jennifer Deitloff, vice president, senior associate general counsel and chief diversity officer and leader of Scoular’s sustainability efforts. “Our company, customers and partners will benefit from their knowledge and passion.”

In 2020, Scoular released a

, or areas of focus: Reducing the carbon footprint; Fostering responsible marine sourcing; Engaging in communities; Promoting diversity and inclusion; and Upholding workplace health and safety. The new team of five will help advance this strategy, according to the company.