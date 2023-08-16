LIVONIA, MICH. — Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc., which has a history dating back 113 years, plans to close its production plant in Livonia on Sept. 30 or later subject to the company’s ability to provide product to customers. The closing will affect 93 employees, who will not have bumping rights to positions in other plants operated by the company.

The history of the bakery in Livonia began in 1910 when the Awrey family moved to Detroit from Ontario. Elizabeth Awrey sold cookies, cakes and pies baked in the home’s coal-fired oven and then went into the baking business. The company eventually offered a variety of pastries, cakes, cookies and brownies.

The business experienced financial problems several times this century. Awrey Bakeries filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2005. Five years later Monomoy Capital Partners, LLC in partnership with Hilco Equity Management, LLC acquired the company for about $25 million. Monomoy and Hilco then formed ABI Holdings Inc. to own Awrey.

In November 2012, Awrey Bakeries said it would let go its 157 workers if a buyer for the business was not found. The business stopped operating in February 2013, but that same month an investor group led by Jim McColgan acquired the business and renamed it Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc.