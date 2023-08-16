NEW CENTURY, KAN. — IFF has completed the upgraded addition on its North American creation and design center in New Century. The center will serve as the company’s hub for flavor, ingredient and food design.

The project included the addition of two flavor creation labs, expansion of existing food application design labs for dairy, bars, culinary and bakery, and an addition of a lab for pet food development. The facility, the company’s second largest creative center in North America, houses 10 labs and 6 pilot plants.

The facility’s pet food and pet treat lab will enable pet food manufacturers to have full access to ingredients, flavors, and product design resources, according to the company.

“Our capability expansion in New Century provides a significant advantage to our customers,” said Carmen Cain, regional president for IFF’s Nourish division. “By integrating flavors, ingredients, and food design in one space, we can increase our speed-to-market while offering a breadth of knowledge and resources across multiple food categories. This investment strengthens our end-to-end IFF product design approach in which we reimagine future-proof concepts and experiences by combining our expertise in ingredients and flavors with a deep understanding of consumer behavior.”