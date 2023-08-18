CERRITOS, CALIF. — T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. has expanded its R&D leadership team with the promotion of Lauren Mayberry and Toshifumi Nozawa.

Ms. Mayberry has been promoted to associate director of sweet technology and Mr. Nozawa has been promoted to associate director of beverage technology. Both previously served as senior flavor chemists for the company.

The two will both oversee a team of flavorists focused on sweet food and beverage projects, formula management among other processes, according to the company.

“The expertise and industry experience of our world-class R&D team is the foundation of T. Hasegawa’s business,” said Tom Damiano, chief executive officer of T. Hasegawa USA. “Investing in the growth of our flavor development team has expanded our capabilities and introduced several innovative technologies in recent years. We congratulate Lauren and Toshi on their promotions and look forward to seeing their contributions lead our R&D team in the future.”