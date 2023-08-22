AMSTERDAM, NY. — Beech-Nut Nutrition Co., a manufacturer of food products for babies and toddlers, has launched Brownies with Hidden Veggies, its latest grab-and-go snack.

Formulated from raisins, butternut squash and carrots, the product seeks to deliver the classic taste of brownies with a healthier ingredient list. The non-GMO vegetable brownies contain 2 to 3 grams of whole grains per serving and are free from artificial colors and flavors.

“We know that parents are increasingly looking to offer everyday treats that aren’t overly indulgent but still feel special and fun,” said Jon Harrington, senior brand director at Beech-Nut. “As a brand committed to launching innovative toddler snacks, we set out to make a brownie that parents can feel better about serving to their kids, but that still feels like a treat. We believe we’ve accomplished that by launching Brownies with Hidden Veggies, which contain the fruits and veggies parents like to see in snacks but still has the classic brownie look and taste.”

Available in flavors like Paw-sitively Cocoa and Hootin’ Peanut Butter, Beech-Nut’s snacks are rolling out in 5-count packages of individually wrapped brownies. Consumers will be able to find the product in Target locations nationwide starting in August.