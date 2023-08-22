RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers has named Nate Lindsey vice president of operations. Nate Lindsey, vice president of operations at Mary’s Gone Crackers.

In his new role, Mr. Lindsey will support warehouse management and operations, which includes inventory management, shipping, receiving and quality control. He also will help Mary’s Gone Crackers look for cost-effective ways to meet future growth plans, which consist of overseeing operations for the company’s expanding selection of gluten-free options including its two newest product lines — Kookies and Cheezee.

“I was drawn to Mary’s Gone Crackers’ mission to foster enduring connections between people and nutritious snacks in an innovative and sustainable way,” Mr. Lindsey said. “I look forward to making these high-quality products available to more consumers nationwide and across Canada.”

Mr. Lindsey has more than 25 years of plant manufacturing and operations experience. Prior to joining Mary’s Gone Crackers, he worked at the central California-based industrial supplier and tree nut processor Ready Roast Co. Earlier, he was with Smith & Vandiver Corp., Keuring Green Mountain, Inc., Aramark and Land O’Lakes.

Mr. Lindsey received a bachelor of science degree in business administration, management and operations from Purdue University.