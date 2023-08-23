AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel Foods Corp. brand Planters is adding to its snack nut portfolio with the release of Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

The kettle-roasted cashews, available for a limited time, feature cinnamon and apple flavor notes and contain 130 calories per serving. The launch follows several recent flavor innovations by Planters, including pumpkin spice almonds, rosemary and sea salt cashews, dill pickle cashews and cinnamon brown sugar cashews.

“Our team is dedicated to keeping a pulse on the latest flavor trends so that we can respond accordingly,” said Allie Abney, brand manager at Planters. “This latest flavor innovation from the Planters brand promises to be a hit with consumers this fall.”

Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews are available in 5-oz resealable pouches and 12.5-oz cans at retailers nationwide.