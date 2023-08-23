PORTLAND, ORE. — A little more than two years after first entering the breakfast category, Brazi Bites is set to expand in the segment with the launch of gluten-free waffles, including what the company claims is the first-to-market cheesy waffle.

As part of the launch, Brazi Bites will introduce three waffle varieties: cheesy, inspired by Brazilian cheese bread and featuring 9 grams of protein; homestyle; and blueberry. The homestyle and blueberry varieties each have 5 grams of protein per serving.

“This is one of our most exciting launches to date, especially with the rise in consumer demand for trending and viral products,” said Junea Rocha, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Brazi Bites. “Once we saw how many fans were ‘waffling’ our Cheese Bread, we knew we had to make this viral hack a reality. We were able to create gluten-free, protein-packed waffles that truly deliver on taste — a goal we worked tirelessly to achieve. We’re thrilled to be pioneering savory waffles, along with our homestyle and blueberry varieties.”

The waffles have a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 6-count box and will be available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market starting in September. Additional retailers will be added in 2024.