BOULDER, COLO. — Lee Boyce has been named chief financial officer of the Hain Celestial Group, effective Sept. 5. He will succeed Chris Bellairs, who will remain with the company through a transition period.

Mr. Boyce has more than 30 years of experience in finance leadership across the food and hospitality industries, most recently as CFO of Hearthside Food Solutions for the past two years. Prior to Hearthside he was executive vice president and global CFO at Werner Co. for two years, and senior vice president and CFO at American Hotel Register Co. for three years. He spent more than 20 years at Mondelez International, Inc. and Kraft Heinz Co. in several finance positions of increasing responsibility across commercial, strategy, supply chain and transportation. He began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for the McDonald’s business.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Kent and a master’s degree in finance and accounting at the University of Illinois Chicago. He is a certified public accountant, certified management accountant and a chartered global management accountant.

“I am thrilled to welcome Lee to the team,” said Wendy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group. “His extensive and broad experience will be a tremendous asset to our company as we transform our business into a globally integrated enterprise. I look forward to partnering with Lee to drive our Hain reimagined strategy to deliver sustainable profitable growth for the future.”