Introduction
For cleaning and sanitation professionals, the utilization of cutting-edge equipment can spell the difference between increased efficiency and continued challenges. Especially true for those operating within the intricate environment of food and beverage production facilities where they must adhere to more stringent cleaning and sanitation requirements.
A Technology That Is Gaining Steam
Manufacturers and food producers are constantly looking for the latest technology to meet and exceed these stringent cleaning and sanitation guidelines and requirements. One of the most innovative and disruptive technologies in the last decade introduces “dry” steam technology. Dry steam achieves unmatched performance in cleaning and sanitizing water-sensitive equipment, processing surfaces, and other industrial areas where water is prohibited, or chemical cleaning is preferred. Ensuring your facility’s equipment is kept clean will help provide maximum operational efficiency and ensure the safety of your employees and customers.
What is Dry Steam?
Dry steam has been superheated to deliver the benefits of steam, easily removing oils, allergens, kills bacteria, and mold, but with only 5%-10% moisture content. It makes it ideal for cleaning production surfaces, especially in water-sensitive and “dry clean only” environments.
What is Dry Steam Cleaning Used For?
Dry steam cleaners have been traditionally used for general cleaning and sanitizing hard surfaces without chemicals. Applications include kitchen and bathroom grout cleaning, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, hotels, apartment buildings, and private homes. Evolving from its traditional beginnings, this technology has recently found its way into industrial applications especially within Food and beverage production.
In these food and beverage production facilities, dry vapor steam cleaning is a great solution to dissolve grease, oils, or other types of residues on stoves, hoods, burners, vents, and even ceilings. Steam is excellent for cleaning small-parts, tubes, switches, sensors, moving parts, or areas that can’t be reached with wiping.
Additional uses come into play with dry vapor steam cleaning on conveyor belts of production lines, as it’s not necessary to dismantle parts or, in some cases, even to stop production. Steam delivers amazing labor-saving technology by decreasing sanitation time and increasing productivity with faster changeovers.
The continued shift to more industrial applications is telling of its cleaning and sanitation capabilities.
Dry Steam Cleaning vs. Other Cleaning Solutions
When cleaning or sanitizing a facility or equipment where water needs to be minimized or avoided, and chemical cleaning is not preferred, steam is the perfect solution. Steam cleaning with a vapor steam cleaner is environmentally friendly, extremely effective, leaves no residue, and leaves a surface free of oil and grease. With vapor steam cleaners, surfaces without chemicals can be cleaned and sanitized, while other cleaning solutions that involve chemicals may be harmful to the environment.
How to Choose a Dry Steam Cleaner
High steam temperature – the higher the temperature at the boiler, the higher the discharge temperature. All Vapor steam cleaners lose some temperature between the boiler and the nozzle. Hotter steam significantly increases cleaning effectiveness.
Some important features to consider:
- Stainless steel boiler – stainless steel resists corrosion and limits heat transfer to its environment.
- Safety devices such as water level sensor, boiler thermostat, pressure switch, safety pressure valve, and de-aeration valve.
- The ability to refill the vapor steam cleaner with water without waiting for the unit to cool down first. This feature can save up to 20 minutes on every refill.
- Large water reservoir.
- Steam volume control – uses only the amount of steam needed to do the job. Less steam enhances the vapor steam cleaner’s ability to maintain temperature.
- Handling features such as wheels are large enough to make it easy to roll the vapor steam cleaner over rough surfaces or up and downstairs. A good sturdy handle helps here, too.
- Accessories – does the manufacturer offer the accessories needed for all applications?
What’s Next?
Goodway Technologies offers a full line of dry vapor steam cleaners for commercial and industrial use. Our extremely popular GVC-18000 is a heavy-duty, industrial three-phase dry steam cleaner that is compact, maneuverable, and very powerful. It comes equipped with hoses, a vapor-steam gun and various attachments for various applications, as well as two chemical tanks for cleaner injection. It will work wonders alone across your facility but can also work with our PureBeltTM conveyer belt cleaning systems with a simultaneous vacuum option are available for advanced cleaning.
For more information on how to choose the right steam cleaner visit our website www.goodway.com, or go directly to our Dry Steam Cleaning Buying Guide and See our full line of dry vapor steam cleaning products.