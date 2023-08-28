CLINTON, IOWA — Sethness Roquette US, a manufacturer of caramel colors, has promoted Sujata Malhotra to general manager, effective Dec. 31, 2023. Tom Schufreider, who held the position for the past 10 years, is retiring and will support Ms. Sujata as adviser to the general manager during the transition.

Ms. Sujata joined Sethness Roquette US in August 2022 as head of sales and marketing.

“[Ms. Sujata] delivered remarkable results and demonstrated unwavering determination this past year,” the company said in a statement. “Her dedication to our collective success and her strong leadership qualities make her the perfect fit to navigate the challenges of the global market.”

Ms. Sujata holds over 25 years of industry experience, as well as a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in biochemistry. She previously served at Ingredion as director of regional sales for eight years. Before that, she worked in procurement at Treehouse Foods, Oak Brook, Ill., and at Cargill in quality, technical services and sales roles. Ms. Sujata also serves as president of The Candy Production board of Chicago and is on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Cincinnati College of Arts and Sciences.