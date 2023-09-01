THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc., which operates four plants in Florida and six facilities in Georgia, avoided damage from Hurricane Idalia earlier this week.

“In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, Flowers is happy to report that all team members and independent distributor partners are safe and the company’s bakery infrastructure sustained no damage,” said Heeth Varnedoe, president and chief operating officer of Flowers Foods. “Prior to the hurricane’s landfall, our team worked around the clock to keep retail store shelves stocked and foodservice customers supplied with fresh bakery products.”

Flowers operates four plants in Florida: in Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami and Sarasota; and six plants in Georgia: in Atlanta, Savannah, Suwanee, Thomasville, Tucker and Villa Rica.

In September 2022 Flowers was forced to pause production at its Florida baking plants due to Hurricane Ian. MBN