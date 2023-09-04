WAYZATA, MINN. — Cargill has received a pair of awards from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2023 Sustainability Awards program, which honors people, teams and organizations making sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Cargill won the Sustainability Leadership Award for its overall organizational impact and the Service of the Year Award, specifically recognizing Cargill RegenConnect, which provides farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes. The company also was a finalist for Initiative of the Year for its support of farmer livelihoods.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from BIG,” said Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer for Cargill. “When it comes to urgent challenges facing people and the planet, Cargill’s connections across the food system give us the opportunity — and responsibility — to deliver meaningful solutions. The problem-solving potential of agriculture is essential to nourishing people, supporting the livelihoods of farmers and food workers, and unlocking a more resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for the Business Intelligence Group, said, “We are proud to reward and recognize Cargill for their sustainability efforts. It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”