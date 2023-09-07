NEW YORK — Catalina Crunch has introduced a limited-edition pumpkin spice cereal to its seasonal portfolio. The company said the cereal captures the essence of fall flavors in Catalina Crunch’s keto-friendly format.

Catalina Crunch’s pumpkin spice cereal is made with pumpkin spice as well as “notes” of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, the company noted. The cereal also has 11 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and no sugar.

“At Catalina Crunch, we’re committed to bringing our customers delicious and innovative cereal options that cater to their dietary needs and taste preferences,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Our new Pumpkin Spice Cereal is a perfect example of how we’re dedicated to making breakfast exciting and flavorful, especially during the fall season.”

Catalina Crunch’s pumpkin spice cereal is available in 8-oz pouches for a suggested retail price of $8.99. It may be purchased online now and will be rolled out at the supermarket chain Sprouts over the next few weeks.