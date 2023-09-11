ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. is acquiring Hostess Brands, Inc., Lenexa, Kan., for approximately $5.6 billion.

The acquisition includes such brands as Twinkie, Ding Dongs and HoHos, to name a few, and manufacturing plants in Emporia, Kan.; Burlington, Ont.; Chicago; Columbus, Ga.; Indianapolis; and Arkadelphia, Ark.; and a distribution facility in Edgerton, Kan. Hostess employs approximately 3,000.

“With this acquisition, we are adding an iconic sweet snacking platform; enhancing our ability to deliver brands consumers love and convenient solutions they desire; and leveraging the attributes Hostess Brands offers, including its strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline, combined with our strong commercial organization and consistent retail execution across channels to drive continued growth,” said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer of J.M. Smucker. “Our organization is well positioned to deliver on the great potential our expanded family of brands offers, as has been reflected by our history of growth through acquisition and the successful integration of new categories to our business.”

It was reported by the Wall Street Journal in late August that Hostess Brands may be up for sale. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.

“Today represents another exciting chapter for Hostess Brands as we combine our iconic snacking brands with The J.M. Smucker Co.’s family of beloved brands,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands. “We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders. Our companies share highly complementary go-to market strategies, and we are very similar in our core business principles and operations.”