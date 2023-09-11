NASHIK, INDIA — General Mills India, a division of Minneapolis-based General Mills, Inc., earlier this month broke ground on a new $12 million baking plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. According to General Mills, the facility will serve as the epicenter for manufacturing the company’s Pillsbury baking mixes for the Indian market.

The plant, which is expected to be operational by August 2024, will be General Mills second Pillsbury baking mix General Mills groundbreaking in Nashik, India.

Source: General Mills, Inc.

plant in India. The addition of the facility will double General Mills’ manufacturing footprint in India, the company said.

“The bakery industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth,” said Anand Khurana, country director for General Mills India. “Beyond birthdays, cake cutting has become integral to various occasions like anniversaries, success parties and festive gatherings. Pillsbury’s bakery solutions empower bakers with consistent quality in every cake batch and enhances efficiency in the back-of-house operations of bakery businesses. The new facility will mark Pillsbury’s commitment to serving more bakers in India and supporting their business growth.”

General Mills introduced its Pillsbury baking mixes into India in 1999 and over the past 25 years has solidified its position as a leader in the country’s cake and dessert mixes categories.

“India is among General Mills’ priority markets worldwide,” said Balki Radhakrishnan, vice president and managing director of global emerging markets at General Mills. “In recent years, our business in India has consistently accelerated growth, and the new manufacturing plant reinforces our dedication to growing in India by delighting more consumers and catering to evolving consumer needs.”