DECATUR, ILL. — Several employees were injured in an explosion at an ADM processing plant on Sept. 10 in Decatur, the company said.

ADM said the explosion happened at 7:11 p.m. at the East Plant within its processing complex on the northeast side of the city.

“ADM immediately contacted the fire department … Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment,” ADM said. “Our thoughts are with our colleagues.”

It was unclear what caused the blast, and the extent of the injuries was unknown. Reuters reported eight people were hurt, citing the Decatur Fire Department, which added that the fire was under control early Monday morning.

This is the third incident this year reported at the Decatur site, which houses a soybean crushing plant and one of the largest corn wet mills in the world for Chicago-based ADM.

In April, three employees were injured in an explosion at one of the grain elevators at the soybean processing facility at ADM’s West Plant.

Last month, two Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling a third-alarm fire in the feed house of the company’s corn processing plant.

Decatur, about 180 miles south of Chicago, is home to ADM’s North American headquarters and employs approximately 4,000 workers locally, about 10% of its global workforce.