GILMAN, ILL. — Incobrasa Industries, Ltd., a Brazilian-owned and operated soybean processing and biodiesel manufacturing company, earlier this month broke ground on a $250 million expansion at its manufacturing facility in Gilman.

As part of the expansion, Incobrasa said it will build a new soybean crushing facility that will add 170,000 square feet to its current production plant. The company also plans to build a 50-acre solar array to help fuel the facilities.

The Gilman plant processes soybeans to produce animal feed, packaged vegetable oil, and biodiesel.

“Today is an exciting day for Incobrasa and our community,” said Aluizio Ribeiro, president and chief executive officer of Incobrasa. “Because of the EDGE (Economic Development for a Growing Economy) tax credit we will be able to expand our workforce and our footprint with local farmers.”

Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois, who was on hand for the groundbreaking, said the expansion is a “win for Gilman, for Illinois, and for the nation.”

“With Incobrasa’s announced expansion today, the company will more than double its production capacity by 2030,” Mr. Pritzker said. “In addition to sustaining and creating new, permanent, good-paying careers, this new $250 million expansion will mean dozens of construction and installation jobs for workers here in Iroquois County and across the region. We’re making it easier for companies to do business in Illinois. We’re investing in our skilled workforce. And we’re modernizing our transportation systems, roads, ports and airports. Illinois is on the rise and open for business.”