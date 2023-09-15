WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 1¢ per lb in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 4.3¢ per lb increase in July. The price of whole wheat bread also fell, decreasing 4.5¢ per lb after climbing 1.6¢ in July.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 197¢, down 1¢ per lb from July but up 21.4¢ from August 2022.

At 253.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 4.5¢ from July but up 23.7¢ per lb from August 2022.

The national average price of family flour in August was 56.6¢, up 0.2¢ from July and up 1.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in August was 140.4¢ per lb, down 1.6¢ from July but up 3.6¢ from August 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 505.6¢ per lb, down 3.5¢ per lb from July but up 38¢ from August 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in August was 99.7¢, down 0.9¢ from July but up 7.2¢ from August 2022.