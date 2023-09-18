SHERMAN OAKS, CALIF. — Lenny & Larry’s has introduced its latest snack product, Cookie-fied Big Bar. The company said the Big Bar is a larger, 90-gram version of its Cookie-fied Bar made with nutrient-dense protein dough but now has 24 grams of plant-based protein rather than 12 grams. The Big Bar is also still gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project verified in addition to not featuring any soy ingredients, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols.

The Cookie-fied Big Bar is available in two flavors: Cookies and creme and peanut butter chocolate chip. Cookies and creme is a soft and sweet chocolate bar filled with sweetened chocolate chips and crunchy cookie bits. Peanut butter chocolate chip, meanwhile, is a peanut butter base that combines chopped peanuts and smooth chocolate chips and is topped with Lenny & Larry’s signature cookie pieces.

The new snack product also comes in packaging that features a donkey mascot in between the words “Big Bar,” and Lenny & Larry’s said it is quite aware of the humorous message behind this packaging.

“We’re proud to pioneer the snack bar category by creating functional products that satisfy the need for nutrient-dense options, coupled with an element of playfulness,” said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer of Lenny & Larry’s. “Cookie-fied fans expressed their desire for an even more protein-packed version of a product that had become an integral part of their active and on-the-go lifestyles. Now with even more to love, Lenny & Larry’s continues to be an innovative brand that brings consumer preferences to life with a little bit of humor.”

Each flavor of Lenny & Larry’s Cookie-fied Big Bar comes in 12-count packages and is now available on Amazon and the company website for $27.99. Lenny & Larry’s also said single Cookie-fied Big Bars will be available at select nationwide convenience stores for $2.33, starting in early 2024.